With Mike Vrabel’s future uncertain, Titans players throw their support behind him

The Titans did not have have a team meeting on Monday. They held no news conference with head coach Mike Vrabel either.

Vrabel said last week that he wants to be in Tennessee, but his future seems uncertain.

It would seem unlikely the Titans move on from Vrabel, but if Vrabel is unhappy, as has been suggested, then the team could trade him elsewhere. The Patriots, if they part ways with Bill Belichick, would seem a desired spot for Vrabel considering his relationship with owner Robert Kraft after playing eight seasons with the team.

Titans quarterback Will Levis went to see Vrabel after hearing “rumblings” regarding Vrabel’s future.

“I’ve heard rumblings, but it’s best to just ask the man himself, so that’s what I did,” Levis said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “He’s going to communicate with us as soon as he knows. But I know he wants to be here, and I don’t really pay attention to what I see other than the information that I feel like is concrete and what we get from the people in this building.”

Vrabel is 56-48, including the postseason, in his six years as the team’s head coach. He earned coach of the year honors in 2021. The Titans, though, have missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Vrabel addressed speculation he is unhappy with the Titans organization five days ago, telling reports, “Of course I want to be here, be here as long as we can win.”

“I feel like if you just look at this past game, guys were playing hard for him,” linebacker Harold Landry said. “Guys want to win for him. I really can’t imagine him not being here being the Titans head coach. I just can’t imagine that.”