Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
Why Cowboys shouldn't have passed on FG chances
Henry: BAL has 'confidence' in playoff appearance

Report: With Nate Hobbs out multiple games, Packers have interest in Asante Samuel Jr.

  
Published November 4, 2025 10:32 PM

Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs will miss at least the next two games with a sprained MCL in his knee, Ryan Wood of PackersNews reports.

Hobbs missed Week 1 recovering from surgery for a torn meniscus, but his current injury is not in the same knee. An MRI on Monday revealed the small tear in his MCL, a grade 1 sprain that will not require surgery, according to Wood.

Hobbs had played only 23 defensive snaps total the past two weeks.

With Hobbs sidelined, the Packers are considering signing free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Doctors recently cleared Samuel for football activities after he underwent spinal fusion surgery in April.