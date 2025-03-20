With new contract, Derek Stingley Jr. says he’s thankful that the Texans believe in him

Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr. is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after signing a new contract with the Texans, and he says what that tells him is the team that took him with the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft believes in him.

“It means a lot that they allowed me to go out there with my coaches, and they taught me this game and at this level,” Stingley said. “They believe that I can be somebody to teach the younger people that’s on the team. I’m not going to talk in front of everybody, but I know how to be a great teammate. I guess they believe in that and that is what I believe in.”

Stingley said the contract won’t be on his mind going forward, and his only focus is on being the best player he can be.

“I’m not really going to do anything different, just keep being me,” Stingley said. “It’s time to play football. I’m ready to get back into it. That’s really it. I don’t really think about the contract.”