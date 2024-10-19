With three touchdowns in 100th start, Josh Allen will match Patrick Mahomes at 237

On Sunday, Josh Allen will make his 100th NFL regular-season start. With three total touchdowns, he’ll match the output of his postseason nemesis through his first 100 games.

Via the NFL, Mahomes had 237 total touchdowns in 100 starts. Allen has 234 in 99.

Allen got to three on Monday night, with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. It was his 21st career game with at least two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. (Lamar Jackson has the all-time lead with 22 such games.)

If Allen goes completely bonkos on Sunday, with seven total touchdowns, he’ll catch the guy he just beat on Monday for most total touchdowns in 100 starts. Aaron Rodgers racked up 241.

Even if Allen pulls that off, there will be some who still say he’s overrated. He’s not.

He’s underpaid, but he’s far from overrated.