nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
With three touchdowns in 100th start, Josh Allen will match Patrick Mahomes at 237

  
Published October 19, 2024 09:40 AM

On Sunday, Josh Allen will make his 100th NFL regular-season start. With three total touchdowns, he’ll match the output of his postseason nemesis through his first 100 games.

Via the NFL, Mahomes had 237 total touchdowns in 100 starts. Allen has 234 in 99.

Allen got to three on Monday night, with two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. It was his 21st career game with at least two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown. (Lamar Jackson has the all-time lead with 22 such games.)

If Allen goes completely bonkos on Sunday, with seven total touchdowns, he’ll catch the guy he just beat on Monday for most total touchdowns in 100 starts. Aaron Rodgers racked up 241.

Even if Allen pulls that off, there will be some who still say he’s overrated. He’s not.

He’s underpaid, but he’s far from overrated.