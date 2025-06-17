Jaguars GM James Gladstone: Travis Hunter has the capacity to play all game both ways

If the Jaguars ask rookie Travis Hunter to play a whole game on offense and a whole game on defense, they think he can do it.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone told Andrew Siciliano on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Hunter’s physical makeup is such that he can handle everything thrown at him without wearing down over the course of four quarters.

“He does not tire,” Gladstone said. “He’s got a spark, he’s got the energy, the capacity from a physical standpoint to be able to be able to do it is certainly there.”

Gladstone wouldn’t commit to a certain number of offensive or defensive snaps per game that the Jaguars are expecting from Hunter but indicated that the Jaguars are confident that whatever number they ask of him, he’ll deliver.

“Certain game plans might dictate usage differently,” he said. “Putting a number on it at this stage is premature.”

So far Hunter has worked more on offense than on defense, but Gladstone said that’s more about the Jaguars thinking Hunter needed more time to learn his role in their offense than he’ll need to learn their defense. When the time comes, the Jaguars think he’ll be ready to play both ways — possibly seeing as much time on both sides of the ball as any player since Chuck Bednarik.