With top priority, Panthers claim five players off waivers

After finishing with the league’s worst record in 2023, the Panthers currently are No. 1 in the waiver-claiming order.

They are taking advantage of it by picking up at least five players who were let go by other teams.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Carolina has claimed outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff, cornerback Shemar Bartholomew, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, and cornerback Keenan Isaac. Jordan Schultz reports the team has also claimed linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

Sheriff and Rattigan were cut from the Seahawks, Bartholomew from the Jets, Castro-Fields from Washington, and Isaac from the Buccaneers.

Of the players acquired, Rhattigan has the most experience. He’s appeared in 36 games for Seattle since 2021, including all 17 in 2023. He was on the field for 66 percent of the club’s special teams snaps and two percent of defensive snaps.

Castro-Fields has appeared in 10 games with one start, eight of which came last season. He was on the field for 21 defensive snaps and 87 special teams snaps in 2023. Isaac appeared in two games for Tampa Bay last year.

Sheriff and Bartholomew have not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

Carolina will need to make corresponding moves to officially add the five players to the 53-man roster.

The Panthers also are signing veteran defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. to their practice squad, giving them four new corners. Johnson played 12 games for New Orleans last year, spending most of his time on special teams. He has 15 career passes defensed with four interceptions in 68 games.