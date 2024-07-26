With Tua Tagovailoa deal done, the focus shifts to Jordan Love

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was closing in on a new deal. Before his could be finalized, the Dolphins worked out a contract with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

It wasn’t a coincidence.

Both are represented by Athletes First. Once the Dolphins caught wind of what Love is going to get (and he’s likely to get it soon), they decided they’d better get Tua paid.

That’s the value that comes from agents working together. Here, it was easy because the same firm represents both players. It’s always in the interests of players for their agents to work together to put maximum pressure on teams.

Bottom line? Look for Love to be done sooner than later. Look for him to get more than Tua’s $53.1 million per year in new money.

And then we’ll start taking a look at other guys who might be thinking it’s overdue for them to get an adjusted contract that reflects the recent changes to the market.