With Tyler Bass struggling, Bills sign K Lucas Havrisik to practice squad

  
Published October 17, 2024 10:55 AM

With Tyler Bass struggling this season, the Bills have brought in another kicker.

Buffalo announced on Thursday that the team has signed Lucas Havrisik to its practice squad.

Havrisik, 25, was most recently with the Browns during the offseason and training camp.

Last season, Havrisik kicked in nine games for the Rams, connecting on 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points.

Bass missed an extra point and a 47-yard field goal during Monday night’s win over the Jets, with head coach Sean McDermott admitting after that he is “concerned” about Bass’ struggles.

Buffalo’s kicker since 2020, Bass has made 9-of-12 field goals and 18-of-20 extra points so far in 2024.

The Bills released receiver Ahmarean Brown from their practice squad to make room for Havrisik.