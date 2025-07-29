Woody Johnson fades into background, for now

Last year, Jets owner Woody Johnson seemed to be overly involved in the management of his football team. This year, he’s apparently taking a back seat.

Tom Rock of Newsday explains that Johnson is trusting new G.M. Darren Mougey and new coach Aaron Glenn to take care of the football side of the operation.

It was necessary. Johnson has been part of the problem with the Jets. In all dysfunctional teams, the dysfunction starts at the top of the organization.

For the Jets, the chronic dysfunction has come from Johnson. The sooner he gets out of the way, and the longer he stays out of the way, the better off the Jets will be.

