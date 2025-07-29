 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_future99clubv2_250729.jpg
PFT Draft: Future 99 Club members
nbc_pft_madden2699v2_250729.jpg
Madden 26 99 Club features seven players
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250729.jpg
Dart doesn’t want to ‘play like a robot’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Woody Johnson fades into background, for now

  
Published July 29, 2025 01:04 PM

Last year, Jets owner Woody Johnson seemed to be overly involved in the management of his football team. This year, he’s apparently taking a back seat.

Tom Rock of Newsday explains that Johnson is trusting new G.M. Darren Mougey and new coach Aaron Glenn to take care of the football side of the operation.

It was necessary. Johnson has been part of the problem with the Jets. In all dysfunctional teams, the dysfunction starts at the top of the organization.

For the Jets, the chronic dysfunction has come from Johnson. The sooner he gets out of the way, and the longer he stays out of the way, the better off the Jets will be.

Of course, in this case the expiration date may coincide with the release date of Madden 26.