Woody Johnson: I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction

  
Published October 8, 2024 11:32 AM

The Jets formally announced they have fired head coach Robert Saleh and hired Jeff Ulbrich to be their interim head coach shortly after the news broke on Tuesday morning.

“This morning, l informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets,” team owner Woody Johnson said. “I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.

“Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason.”

Saleh departs the franchise with a 20-36 record after a 2-3 start in 2024.