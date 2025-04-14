WR Kyle Williams took pre-draft visit with Dolphins on Sunday

Former Washington State receiver Kyle Williams is having a busy April.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, a total of nine teams have set up pre-draft visits with Williams. He was with the Dolphins on Sunday and is set to visit the Bears, 49ers, and Seahawks this week.

Williams, 22, played his first three collegiate seasons at UNLV and spent the last two years with Washington State. He finished the 2024 season with 70 catches for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games.

He played 50 career games for UNLV and Washington State, catching 248 passes for 3,609 yards with 29 TDs.

Williams impressed at the scouting combine with his 4.4-second 40-yard dash and is projected to be a second or third-round pick in this year’s draft.