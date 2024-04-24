 Skip navigation
Xavien Howard tells teams he’s fully cleared for football activities after foot injury

  
Published April 24, 2024 10:48 AM

Cornerback Xavien Howard has not landed with a team since being released by the Dolphins in March and he took a step to help his bid to find a new home this month.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Howard’s doctor sent a letter to NFL teams telling them that the veteran corner is cleared for all football activities. Howard dealt with a foot injury at the end of the 2023 season and missed Miami’s final two games.

The Dolphins released Howard with a post-June 1 designation in order to save more money under the cap. He called going home to Houston to play for the Texans a “realistic option” for him in March, but there’s been no further sign that the AFC South team is in the mix for his services.

With the draft about to happen, it seems likely that Howard’s eventual suitor will be a team that misses out on cornerback help this week.