Xavien Howard calls Texans a “realistic option” for him

Cornerback Xavien Howard is the top unattached free agent left on PFT’s top 100 list and he has one idea about a good landing spot for the 2024 season.

It’s the same place that Howard started out. Howard grew up in Houston and he said on The OGs Podcast this week that playing for the Texans holds a lot of appeal to him. Howard also said that he thinks it’s more than just wishful thinking.

“I would love to do that; back at home, the crib,” Howard said, via Coty M. Davis of SI.com. “I have Houston Rockets and the Texans tatted on me. . . . It’s a realistic option for me. They have a hell of a quarterback. I love a defensive coach.”

Any connection between Howard and his hometown team would be contingent on agreeing to contract terms, of course, and Howard also touched on what he’s looking for in the same interview. He said he doesn’t want to “let the money get in the way of winning a Super Bowl” and an upgrade at corner would help the Texans’ chances of being in position to do that, but, again, it will take two to tango in Houston.