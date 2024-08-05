Xavier Legette day-to-day with foot injury, unlikely to play first preseason game

The Panthers have received some more positive news on rookie receiver Xavier Legette.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Legette is considered day-to-day with his foot injury.

“The MRI revealed no fractures in the foot, which is fantastic news for us, really, to just find that out,” Canales said. “So, we’re day-to-day with him. I would not expect him to play in this preseason game, just on the side of caution.”

The No. 32 overall pick of this year’s draft, Legette exited Sunday’s practice early with the foot issue.

“It wasn’t any play in particular. It was just kind of heating up on him,” Canales said. “So, at that point, we just try to get ahead of it. And I think we did a good job of our training staff identifying that and making sure we took the necessary precautions to make sure he’s out there.”

While Legette won’t play in this week’s preseason matchup with the Patriots, it sounds like Canales would like Legette to get some August game reps at some point.

“I would love for X to be out there, at some point just to play NFL football, but we have a good group of receivers that are fighting for these spots on our roster,” Canales said. “So, I just love that room getting those opportunities, being able to see different guys rotate in with the ones and all that.”

Carolina will host the Jets on Aug. 17 and travel to play the Bills on Aug. 24.