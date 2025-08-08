 Skip navigation
Xavier Legette, Rayshawn Jenkins ejected after fighting in Friday’s preseason game

  
Published August 8, 2025 07:39 PM

Things have gotten chippy in Charlotte early in Friday night’s preseason game.

Panthers receiver Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshwan Jenkins were ejected with 6:36 left in the first quarter.

The skirmish began at the end of Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard’s run for no gain. Legette threw several punches at Jenkins, who ripped off Legette’s helmet.

Jenkins, who threw a ball at Hubbard during Wednesday’s joint practice, got an earful from coach Kevin Stefanski before departing the sideline.

Neither player had any stats, and both players will lose money with the forthcoming fine from the NFL.

The Panthers lead the Browns, 7-0, scoring Jalen Coker’s 5-yard reception from Bryce Young.