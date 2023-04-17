Xavier McKinney’s hand is fully healed, and he calls himself “good to go”

Giants safety Xavier McKinney played only one game the last half of the regular season in 2022 after an ATV accident in Cabo during the team’s off week. He required surgery on his left hand after breaking multiple fingers.

He is completely healed now and expects to fully participate in the offseason program.

“Yeah, the hand is good to go ,” McKinney said Monday, via Patricia Traina of SI.com. “After a tremendous amount of work and rehab that I’ve been doing with the training staff and doing other outside things to be able to rehab it, it’s good. So just really looking forward and be ready to start this year.”

McKinney played in both playoff games with a protective cast on his hand.

“Yeah, that, that wasn’t a thing,” McKinney said about the splint. “It wasn’t hindering at all to me. You guys saw the games that I played with the cast, and I was still able to make a huge impact on the games. If you turn on the film, you see that, so I didn’t see any hindrance.”

He is entering an important season, heading into the final year of his rookie deal. McKinney, who switched agents, said he did not consider sitting out the offseason program, which is what teammate Dexter Lawrence is doing.

“I’m just focused on what I’m doing right now,” McKinney said. “That’s my biggest thing. I like to stand in the present with things, so that is kind of my mindset right now. It’s just to get better personally, but also help my team in whichever way I can.

“That’s pretty much how I’ve always been, and that’s how I continue to be, regardless of anything else that’s happened on the outside.”