Xavier Worthy accuses his ex-fiancé of stealing, among other things, $30,000 in cash

We’ve gotten a look at the full lawsuit filed by Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy against his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones.

Among other things, he claims that, after he was released from police custody in response to allegations made by Jones earlier this month, "$30,000 in cash [was] missing from the game room closet” at his home. Also allegedly missing was a jewelry box (with its content), three bracelets, and more.

The complaint filed by Jones also claims that a neighbor witnessed Jones, “her USA Track Team Coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey, and USA Track Teammate, Jessica Wright, packing Ms. Bailey’s car.”

The claims in the complaint include civil assault, civil battery, violation of the Texas Theft Liability Act, conversion, and

trespass to chattels.

The civil complaint contains no specific count for extortion; however, the lawsuit accuses Jones of scheming “to extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables from Plaintiff by concocting false stories of domestic violence and leaking the same to the press to professionally and personally assassinate Plaintiff’s character and reputation in the public eye for a subjective financial windfall.”

Jones will have the ability to respond to the complaint and defend herself against the charges. She could also file a counterclaim against Worthy, accusing him of conduct (if she chooses) that would support a finding of civil liability.