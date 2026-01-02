 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy doubtful for Chiefs-Raiders in Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2026 03:40 PM

The Chiefs have a few injury designations as they prepare for their season finale against the Raiders on Sunday.

Kansas City has listed receiver Xavier Worthy (illness) and guard Trey Smith (ankle) as doubtful for the contest. However, head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference that Smith will not play.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, defensive end George Karlaftis, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee), and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery are all questionable.

Tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Running back Kareem Hunt (illness), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee/wrist), long snapper James Winchester (illness), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) are all off the injury report and are expected to play.