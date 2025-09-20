Xavier Worthy downgraded to out for Week 3

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is not quite ready to return.

Kansas City announced on Saturday that Worthy has been downgraded from questionable to out with his shoulder injury for Sunday night’s matchup against the Giants.

Worthy will not travel with the team.

Worthy was a limited participant in practice all week. Head coach Andy Reid noted on Friday that Worthy did a nice job in all the sessions and looked fast, but the team still needed to evaluate how he responded.

Fellow receiver Jalen Royals remains questionable for the contest. If he’s active, it will be his pro debut.

Additionally, the Chiefs have elevated cornerback Kevin Knowles from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.