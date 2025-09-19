Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals questionable for Chiefs-Giants

The Chiefs may get a pair of reinforcements at receiver for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.

Kansas City has listed Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals as questionable for Week 3.

Worthy (shoulder) was limited for all three days of practice this week. Royals was limited on Wednesday but was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Worthy “did a good job” at practice, but the club will have to see how it goes over the next couple of days.

“Both of them are good players,” Reid said of Worthy and Royals. “It would help with the other guys. I don’t want to take anything away from the other guys either. [The receivers are] doing a nice job.”

If Royals is able to play, it will be his pro debut after Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

The Chiefs ruled out cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) and defensive end Mike Danna (quad).

Left tackle Josh Simmons (illness), receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (elbow), defensive end Charles Omenihu (hand), offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee), and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right wrist) are all off the injury report and set to play.

Mahomes was a full participant in each of the week’s practices.