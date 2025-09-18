 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy remains limited, Jalen Royals upgraded to full

  
Published September 18, 2025 04:45 PM

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy was once again on the practice field as he works his way back from a dislocated shoulder.

Kansas City noted on its second practice report of the week that Worthy was limited in the session.

Worthy was also listed as limited on Wednesday.

But rookie receiver Jalen Royals (knee) appears as if he’s on his way to making his pro debut, as Royals was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday.

Left tackle Josh Simmons (illness) was also upgraded from limited to full.

Defensive end Mike Danna (quad) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) both remained sidelined as non-participants.

Receiver Hollywood Brown, defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, defensive end Charles Omenihu (hand), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle), linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee), and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right wrist) all remained full.