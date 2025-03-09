Xavier Worthy won’t be charged at this time

A Friday arrest of Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy has resulted in a Saturday decision that he won’t be charged with a crime.

Via the Austin American-Statesman, Williamson County district attorney Shawn Dick said Saturday night that his office will not be accepting the case.

Worthy had been booked for assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. It’s a third-degree felony with punishment of 2-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office,” Dick’s office said via email. “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.

Worthy remained in custody at 6:50 p.m. ET. He’s expected to be released soon.