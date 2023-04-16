XFL draws more than 75,000 fans for Week Nine

The TV numbers have been a disappointment. The in-person audiences have not been.

Via the XFL, the league drew a season-high attendance of more than 75,000 fans this weekend.

In St. Louis, 33,142 fans attended. Coupled with the D.C. home game, there were more than 51,000 fans in attendance today, a record for the season.

The prior high-water mark for a weekend came in Week Four, with 74,947.

St. Louis continues to be the star that is stirring the XFL’s drink. Proof positive that the NFL perhaps shouldn’t have left in 2016, and that the NFL should perhaps consider returning someday.