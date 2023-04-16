 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
XFL draws more than 75,000 fans for Week Nine

  
Published April 16, 2023
April 16, 2023 03:46 PM
Michigan forces four turnovers and Panthers quarterback Josh Love breaks the USFL single-game completion record to give coach Mike Nolan's team an opening-week victory against the Houston Gamblers.

The TV numbers have been a disappointment. The in-person audiences have not been.

Via the XFL, the league drew a season-high attendance of more than 75,000 fans this weekend.

In St. Louis, 33,142 fans attended. Coupled with the D.C. home game, there were more than 51,000 fans in attendance today, a record for the season.

The prior high-water mark for a weekend came in Week Four, with 74,947.

St. Louis continues to be the star that is stirring the XFL’s drink. Proof positive that the NFL perhaps shouldn’t have left in 2016, and that the NFL should perhaps consider returning someday.