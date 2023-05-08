 Skip navigation
XFL receiver Austin Proehl gets NFL tryouts

  
Published May 8, 2023 06:17 AM

Austin Proehl’s performance as a wide receiver and punt returner for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks this season was good enough to land him some NFL tryouts.

Proehl was at the Eagles’ minicamp last week and will be at the Panthers’ minicamp this week.

A seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2018, Proehl didn’t make the roster in Buffalo as a rookie and has never been on the field in an NFL game despite having stints with the Titans, Rams, 49ers, Chargers and Giants. He played in both this year’s version of the XFL and the version that existed in 2020.

Proehl is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl and the brother of current Vikings receiver Blake Proehl.