Yannick Ngakoue unsure why he remains unsigned

  
Published July 17, 2023 05:09 PM

Yannick Ngakoue has recorded at least eight sacks in every season he’s been in the NFL, including 9.5 last year for the Colts. He just turned 28 years old this offseason, is healthy and could start for many teams. So why is he unsigned?

“I’m not sure,” Ngakoue said when asked by Jim Rome. “That’s a question for not me, it’s a question for whoever makes those decisions. The only thing I can control is staying in shape, being in the best shape I’ve been in my whole career, and being a force when I touch the field again.”

Ngakoue said he’s ready, willing and able to play for whatever team wants him.

“Any team in the NFL is an ideal landing spot for me,” Ngakoue said. “It’s a blessing to be able to work any job in the NFL. Being able to go and practice with a team, go through walk-throughs, go through film study, it’s a blessing. It doesn’t matter what organization in particular.”

With training camps soon to open across the NFL, Ngakoue is a player who could help a lot of teams, and he sounds puzzled that so few teams seem interested in his help.