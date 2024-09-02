 Skip navigation
Yaya Diaby back at practice for Bucs

  
Published September 2, 2024 12:46 PM

The Buccaneers got a key piece of their defense back on the practice field Monday.

Edge rusher Yaya Diaby missed more than a month of work after injuring his ankle in an August 1 practice, but he is in uniform and working with the team as they prepare to face the Commanders in their season opener.

Diaby led the Bucs with 7.5 sacks last season and his presence off the edge will help Tampa make life difficult for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in his regular season debut.

Reporters at Bucs practice did not note any absences on Monday, but wide receiver Trey Palmer is in a non-contact jersey. The team’s first injury report of the season will be released on Wednesday.