The non-stop NFL news firehose often makes it easy to forget that the latest spray consists of recycled water.

A recent post on the CFL’s official website has stirred up an outdated news nugget: The Toronto Argonauts have the negotiating rights to Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Yes, they do. The same as they did in late April, after Sanders fell to pick No. 144 in the draft.

None of it matters unless and until Sanders washes out of the NFL and decides to roll the dice north of the border. Chad Kelly has done it. Doug Flutie did it. Warren Moon and Joe Thesimann used CFL success as a springboard to NFL stardom.

If Sanders is ever playing for the Argonauts, it will mean that things will have gone very poorly for him in Cleveland, and possibly elsewhere.

Regardless, the news currently making the rounds isn’t new. The Argonauts still have Shedeur’s negotiating rights. And Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.