You want merch? We’ve got merch

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Published April 23, 2025 11:21 AM

You asked for it, you got it.

Well, some of you asked for it. And all of the some of you who asked for it are finally getting it.

Years after we discontinued selling T-shirts and hats and whatever else we used to sell, we’ve got a new merch store.

Hats, hoodies, polos, etc. If you want it, here it is, come and get it. But you better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast.

Or not fast. It doesn’t matter. We wanted to make it available for those who wanted to buy it. The best part of it is they sent me a box of the stuff, which basically doubled my morning-show wardrobe.

We may be adding more things. We could be incorporating the other/original PFT logo at some point. Regardless, the store is always open. Feel free to browse without being asked, “May I help you?”

Help yourself, to whatever you want. Or whatever you don’t.