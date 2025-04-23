You want merch? We’ve got merch

You asked for it, you got it.

Well, some of you asked for it. And all of the some of you who asked for it are finally getting it.

Years after we discontinued selling T-shirts and hats and whatever else we used to sell, we’ve got a new merch store.

Hats, hoodies, polos, etc. If you want it, here it is, come and get it. But you better hurry ‘cause it’s going fast.

Or not fast. It doesn’t matter. We wanted to make it available for those who wanted to buy it. The best part of it is they sent me a box of the stuff, which basically doubled my morning-show wardrobe.

We may be adding more things. We could be incorporating the other/original PFT logo at some point. Regardless, the store is always open. Feel free to browse without being asked, “May I help you?”

Help yourself, to whatever you want. Or whatever you don’t.