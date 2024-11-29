 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Younghoe Koo questionable to play for Falcons

  
Published November 29, 2024 02:33 PM

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo heads into the weekend with a little uncertainty about his availability.

Koo was added to the injury report on Thursday with a right hip injury and he has been listed as questionable to face the Chargers. Head coach Raheem Morris said they think Koo will be able to play, but the Falcons have signed Riley Patterson to the practice squad as a fallback option.

Wide receiver Drake London was also added to Thursday’s report with a hip injury, but he has no designation for Sunday.

The Falcons ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and running back Jase McClellan (knee). Everyone else on the 53-man roster is set to play.