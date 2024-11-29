Younghoe Koo questionable to play for Falcons

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo heads into the weekend with a little uncertainty about his availability.

Koo was added to the injury report on Thursday with a right hip injury and he has been listed as questionable to face the Chargers. Head coach Raheem Morris said they think Koo will be able to play, but the Falcons have signed Riley Patterson to the practice squad as a fallback option.

Wide receiver Drake London was also added to Thursday’s report with a hip injury, but he has no designation for Sunday.

The Falcons ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and running back Jase McClellan (knee). Everyone else on the 53-man roster is set to play.