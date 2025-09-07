Younghoe Koo’s missed FG hands Bucs come-from-behind win, 23-20

Kickers, man.

After Chase McLaughlin missed an extra point with 59 seconds left that would have given the Bucs a four-point lead, the Falcons drove 60 yards in eight plays to set up a tying field-goal try by Younghoe Koo. Koo missed a 44-yarder wide right with 2 seconds left to allow the Bucs to escape Atlanta with a 23-20 win.

Koo missed nine field goals last season, and he doinked one off the right upright and through earlier in the game.

His last kick cost the Falcons a chance at overtime, and it might have cost him his job.

In an entertaining game, both teams scored late in the fourth quarter and the Falcons should have scored again.

Michael Penix was denied a chance at his signature NFL win in his fourth career start. He led the Falcons on an 18-play, 91-yard drive, scoring on a diving touchdown on a scramble on fourth-and-goal from the Bucs 4 with 2:17 to play. That gave Atlanta a 20-17 lead.

On the drive, officials needed reviews on three of six snaps, including Penix’s touchdown run. The Falcons had eight snaps at the 5 or inside the 5 on the drive. They faced a fourth-and-2 at the Tampa Bay 3, and Penix dove at the end of a scramble. Officials ruled him short of the line to gain, but replay overturned it.

Despite the Falcons being at the 1, it still took five more snaps for them to get into the end zone. The Falcons challenged a third-down pass from Penix to Drake London that was ruled incomplete, and after a Falcons challenge, upheld by replay. London left the game with a shoulder injury.

Baker Mayfield, though, led the Bucs right down the field, throwing a 25-yard touchdown to rookie Emeka Egbuka with 59 seconds left. It was Egbuka’s second touchdown of the day and completed a five-play, 63-yard drive.

Then came McLaughlin’s PAT miss after he missed a 44-yarder wide left in the third quarter.

The Falcons outgained the Bucs 358 to 260, with Penix going 27-of-42 for 298 yards and a touchdown. Bijan Robinson caught six passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and ran for 24 yards on 12 carries.

Mayfield went 17-of-32 for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Egbuka’s first touchdown covered 30 yards, and Bucky Irving scored on a 9-yard reception. Egbuka had four catches for 67 yards, while Mike Evans caught five passes for 51 yards.