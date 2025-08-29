YouTube-Fox strike a deal

A day after YouTube and Fox reached a “short-term extension” to allow Fox networks to continue to stream to the customers of the YouTube TV service, the two sides have a longer-term deal.

YouTube TV announced the agreement on Thursday night.

“We’re happy to share that we’ve reached a deal with Fox to keep their content on YouTube TV,” the company said on social media. “This means that Fox channels, including the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, remain available, and football fans will not miss any of the action this weekend.”

This means that the Texas-Ohio State game will be available on Saturday, and that the NFL games (starting on September 7) will also be accessible through YouTube TV.

On Wednesday, FCC chairman Brendan Carr pressured Google, YouTube’s parent company, to get the situation resolved. It now is. Which is good news for the 9.4 million people who rely on the YouTube TV services to view the collection of channels that, in past years, were available via cable or satellite.

In Week 1, Fox has regional games only. In Week 2, Fox will televise the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch.