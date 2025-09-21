YouTube having technical difficulties with NFL Sunday Ticket

Many NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers are unable to watch today’s games as a result of technical difficulties with YouTube.

Subscribers who log in on the YouTube mobile app are given their choice of games, but clicking on any game results only in a black screen.

Social media is filled with hundreds of complaints from Sunday Ticket subscribers, who are trying to watch the games they paid for and unable to watch. Most of the complaints are about the mobile app, and viewers watching through other means seem to be able to see the games.

It’s a massive error for YouTube, which has the exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket and charges fans hundreds of dollars for it. Those fans should be able to expect reliable service, something they’re not getting today.