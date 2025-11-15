YouTube TV, Disney announce multi-year distribution agreement

The long nightmare is finally over.

Disney and Google announced on Friday night that the two sides have reached a deal to restore the former’s channels — including ESPN — to YouTube TV.

The Disney networks are already being restored to YouTube TV customers, which is good news for anyone who wanted to watch Clemson take on Louisville.

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ Disney entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “It recognizes the tremendous value of Disney’s programming and provides YouTube TV subscribers with more flexibility and choice. We are pleased that our networks have been restored in time for fans to enjoy the many great programming options this weekend, including college football.”

As part of the agreement, all ESPN networks, ABC, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, the FX Networks, and the National Geographic channels are all available to YouTube TV customers. Additionally, ESPN’s new Unlimited Plan will be available at no additional cost to YouTube TV subscribers.

The dispute between Disney and YouTube TV cost subscribers two weekends of college football and two Monday Night Football games. But instead of automatically applying a $20 credit, YouTube TV customers must claim it to be applied to their next bill. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber who has not yet done so, you can claim your credit by clicking here.