nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
YouTube TV dispute has Disney reportedly losing $30 million per week

  
Published November 11, 2025 04:39 PM

They say you sometimes have to lose money to make money. Disney must be trying to make plenty of money, in time.

As noted by John Ourand of Puck, Morgan Stanley research analyst Ben Swinburne recently calculated that Disney is losing $30 million per week in its ongoing fight with Google over the placement of the corporation’s channels on YouTube TV.

Ourand also shared an interesting observation from Rich Greenfield of LightShed: Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings call happens on November 13.

“I can’t imagine Disney going into earnings on Thursday without a deal,” Greenfield told Ourand. “This is such a big part of ESPN’s revenues and profits. I just can’t fathom getting on the earnings call and being dark still.”

It’s still dark, and it has been for 11 days and counting. If this is going to get resolved by Thursday, they’d better get back to work.

Meanwhile, YouTube TV continues to send emails to customers regarding the $20 credit for the absence of Disney channels from the service. (Mine came this morning.)

This is the link to go get the thing that they won’t give you automatically (even though they take your money automatically every month), in the hopes that plenty of people won’t do it — thereby allowing them to keep the money they’ve charged you for stuff you ultimately didn’t get.