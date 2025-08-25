 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

YouTube TV, Fox face contract impasse at start of football season

  
Published August 25, 2025 07:33 PM

Every year, it seems, the approach of football season includes a significant carriage dispute that will potentially impact viewers.

This time around, YouTube TV and Fox face the termination of their agreement on August 27.

‌"[I]f we are unable to reach an agreement with Fox by August 27, 2025, their content may become unavailable,” YouTube TV said in a Monday emails to customers. “If this happens, this will impact channels like the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, as well as any Library recordings you have from these channels.”

If the channel are not available for “an extended period of time,” subscribers will receive a $10 credit. (“Extended” is not defined.)

Fox won’t have NFL games until September 7. However, a fairly significant college football game — Texas at Ohio State — is scheduled for Saturday at noon ET.

Fox doesn’t have a big-platform national NFL game until Week 2. That’s when the Chiefs host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.