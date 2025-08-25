YouTube TV, Fox face contract impasse at start of football season

Every year, it seems, the approach of football season includes a significant carriage dispute that will potentially impact viewers.

This time around, YouTube TV and Fox face the termination of their agreement on August 27.

‌"[I]f we are unable to reach an agreement with Fox by August 27, 2025, their content may become unavailable,” YouTube TV said in a Monday emails to customers. “If this happens, this will impact channels like the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, as well as any Library recordings you have from these channels.”

If the channel are not available for “an extended period of time,” subscribers will receive a $10 credit. (“Extended” is not defined.)

Fox won’t have NFL games until September 7. However, a fairly significant college football game — Texas at Ohio State — is scheduled for Saturday at noon ET.

‌

Fox doesn’t have a big-platform national NFL game until Week 2. That’s when the Chiefs host the Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.