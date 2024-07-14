Zac Robinson: Kyle Pitts learning some tight end, some wide receiver

One way that the Falcons can improve their chances of success in 2024 is by finding more ways to get Kyle Pitts going on offense.

Pitts had 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie in 2021, but he’s only added 1,023 yards in 27 games over the last two seasons. A knee injury in 2022 and lingering issues upon his return to action contributed to that drop off, so a healthy offseason is one reason to think that the Falcons can get more out of Pitts.

Another reason to believe that higher production is ahead is that Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is planning to find ways to use Pitts at multiple positions over the course of games.

“He’s learning basically two different positions,” Robinson said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s some tight end and there’s some receiver. So, he’s got a lot on his plate. He’s handled it really well. I’m just excited to see him continue to get more comfortable in the system. . . . We’ll move him around the formation. We’ll use him as blocker. We’ll use him as a receiver. We’ll use him all across the board.”

The Falcons also have big plans in mind for running back Bijan Robinson and getting both players to fire on all cylinders would be a big plus for their offense this fall.