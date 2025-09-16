Zac Taylor: Jake Browning can help us contend for all the things we want

Joe Burrow is going to miss the next three months as a result of the toe injury he suffered on Sunday and the Bengals are turning to Jake Browning as their starting quarterback.

Browning rallied the team to a win over the Jaguars after Burrow went down and head coach Zac Taylor said at a Monday press conference that “the guys will ride behind” the backup. Taylor noted that Browning started seven games for the team in 2023 and said that the quarterback has “earned the right to be in the spotlight.”

Taylor also said that the team’s goals aren’t going to change because Burrow is out of the picture.

“I feel very confident in Jake,” Taylor said. “I think Jake has proven his caliber in this league and he can help us win football games, and contend for all the things we want to contend for.”

Taylor said that the team will be looking for another quarterback to go with Browning and Brett Rypien, but gave no indication that such an addition would be as anything other than depth behind the new starter in Cincinnati.