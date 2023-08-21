Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow looks as good as he’s ever looked

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor’s last few updates on quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery from a calf injury were similar as Taylor said simply that there’s been no change in the “several weeks” timeline that the team put in place when Burrow was first injured.

Taylor gave another update during Monday’s press conference and he said that the original recovery plan remains in place a little more than three weeks after Burrow hurt his calf. Taylor did add a bit more about how Burrow is faring as he works his way back into the lineup.

“He looks great. Physically just walking around, he looks probably as good as he’s ever looked at this point,” Taylor said

Once Burrow gets the green light to make a full return to the field, Taylor doesn’t think it will take him long to be ready for game action. Taylor said it will take “one rep” for Burrow to be ready to go.