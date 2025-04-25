 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: Picking Shemar Stewart has nothing to do with Trey Hendrickson

  
Published April 25, 2025 12:00 PM

The Bengals have been at odds with defensive end Trey Hendrickson about a new contract this offseason and he’s asked for a trade to a team willing to give him one, so it was inevitable that their first-round pick would elicit questions regarding the veteran.

Defensive end Shemar Stewart was the team’s choice with the 17th overall pick and head coach Zac Taylor was asked at a press conference about what Stewart’s arrival means for Hendrickson’s future. Taylor said there was no connection between the moves because the team has a place for Stewart whether Hendrickson is around or not.

“No, this is not a story about anybody else,” Taylor said, via a transcript from the team. “I don’t think you can ever have enough defensive linemen, especially in this league and this division. So, this doesn’t speak to anyone else that’s on our football team. This is just adding another weapon to our defense that we can utilize and keep guys fresh, keep guys coming after the quarterback and being relentless against the run. Again, this just speaks to how we want to play football. We want a stout defense and a lot of times, that starts up front. Adding pieces to that puzzle up front is always helpful for us.”

The Bengals defense was bad enough in 2024 that any addition to the unit makes sense, but the questions about what they’ll do with Hendrickson are going to keep coming until there’s a resolution.