Zac Taylor: They don’t want us in the tournament, I promise you

It’s out of the Bengals’ hands now.

Saturday’s 19-17 win over the reeling Steelers means that the Bengals can still wind up in the postseason if the Broncos and Dolphins lose their regular season finales on Sunday. The presence of players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson and the team’s current five-game winning streak has led to a lot of conversation about how tough a team they would be to face should they get a ticket to the playoffs.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signed on to that theory after Saturday’s win.

“They’re capable of everything,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “They don’t want us in this tournament, I promise you.”

While the Bengals might be left feeling like it was a desire to see them stay at home should the Chiefs roll over in Denver or the Jets play the same way they’ve played all season, they can’t really have any gripes with anyone but themselves about missing the playoffs. A 4-8 start to the season is why they have to rely on other results to make it into the dance and it’s not clear that the Bills, who would host the Bengals next weekend, are quaking in their boots about facing such a team to kick off their postseason run.