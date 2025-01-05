 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: They don’t want us in the tournament, I promise you

  
Published January 5, 2025 08:54 AM

It’s out of the Bengals’ hands now.

Saturday’s 19-17 win over the reeling Steelers means that the Bengals can still wind up in the postseason if the Broncos and Dolphins lose their regular season finales on Sunday. The presence of players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Trey Hendrickson and the team’s current five-game winning streak has led to a lot of conversation about how tough a team they would be to face should they get a ticket to the playoffs.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor signed on to that theory after Saturday’s win.

“They’re capable of everything,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “They don’t want us in this tournament, I promise you.”

While the Bengals might be left feeling like it was a desire to see them stay at home should the Chiefs roll over in Denver or the Jets play the same way they’ve played all season, they can’t really have any gripes with anyone but themselves about missing the playoffs. A 4-8 start to the season is why they have to rely on other results to make it into the dance and it’s not clear that the Bills, who would host the Bengals next weekend, are quaking in their boots about facing such a team to kick off their postseason run.