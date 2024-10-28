 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zac Taylor: We’ll take it day-to-day with Tee Higgins

  
Published October 28, 2024 05:18 PM

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins did not play in Sunday’s game against the Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury late in the practice week.

In his Monday press conference, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that they’ll take things day-to-day with Higgins.

“There are things he was trying to do Sunday morning,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “At the end, it was smart to limit that.”

Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns in five games this season.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee) was also able to play only 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during Sunday’s game.

“Similar as it was last week for Orlando,” Taylor said. “No worse off going in. As the game went, he felt some discomfort.”

Playing the Raiders on Sunday, the Bengals will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.