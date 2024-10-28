Zac Taylor: We’ll take it day-to-day with Tee Higgins

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins did not play in Sunday’s game against the Eagles after suffering a hamstring injury late in the practice week.

In his Monday press conference, Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said in his Monday press conference that they’ll take things day-to-day with Higgins.

“There are things he was trying to do Sunday morning,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “At the end, it was smart to limit that.”

Higgins has caught 29 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns in five games this season.

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (knee) was also able to play only 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during Sunday’s game.

“Similar as it was last week for Orlando,” Taylor said. “No worse off going in. As the game went, he felt some discomfort.”

Playing the Raiders on Sunday, the Bengals will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.