Zac Taylor will continue calling offensive plays for Bengals

The Bengals may make a quarterback change in Week 6, but there won’t be a change when it comes to who is calling the offensive plays.

Head coach Zac Taylor has handled those duties since coming to Cincinnati and he was asked on Monday if there was any thought to a change after scoring 37 points and turning the ball over eight times over the last three weeks.

“I feel very comfortable,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “It’s a fair question. We score three points in three games in the first half. I totally understand that. But right now, it’s going to remain the same.”

The last three games have played out with Jake Browning at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow and Taylor could opt to go with Brett Rypien, Mike White or Sean Clifford if he thinks one of them will do a better job of executing the plays he’s sending in from the sideline.