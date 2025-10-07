 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon's days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to 'statement' win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets' decision on Fields proving to be 'a bad one'

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Zac Taylor will continue calling offensive plays for Bengals

  
Published October 7, 2025 07:07 AM

The Bengals may make a quarterback change in Week 6, but there won’t be a change when it comes to who is calling the offensive plays.

Head coach Zac Taylor has handled those duties since coming to Cincinnati and he was asked on Monday if there was any thought to a change after scoring 37 points and turning the ball over eight times over the last three weeks.

“I feel very comfortable,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “It’s a fair question. We score three points in three games in the first half. I totally understand that. But right now, it’s going to remain the same.”

The last three games have played out with Jake Browning at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow and Taylor could opt to go with Brett Rypien, Mike White or Sean Clifford if he thinks one of them will do a better job of executing the plays he’s sending in from the sideline.