Zac Taylor “won’t speculate” on Tee Higgins’ plans for the offseason program

Wide receiver Tee Higgins expects to be in Cincinnati for the 2024 season, but his offseason plans are less clear.

Higgins requested a trade after the Bengals used a franchise tag on him to kick off the offseason and he has not rescinded that request or signed the tag. While that’s the case, Higgins said over the weekend that he anticipates playing a fifth season for the AFC North team.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that he will “keep everything internal” in terms of communications with Higgins and declined to say whether he expects to see Higgins at the team’s facility during their offseason program.

“I won’t speculate who’s going to be here for the voluntary program,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals will have a mandatory minicamp before the end of their offseason work, but Higgins won’t be under contract if he hasn’t signed the tag so he would not be subject to fines for skipping that portion of the program.