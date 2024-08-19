Zac Taylor would not say whether Ja’Marr Chase’s absence last week was excused

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is at Monday’s practice, appearing to resume his hold-in.

Chase had been holding in until last week when he didn’t attend practice.

Coach Zac Taylor would not say whether Chase’s absence was excused or unexcused, Ben Baby of ESPN reports. Taylor would not comment further either.

Chase did make the trip with the team to Chicago last week for a joint practice and a preseason game, though he continued to watch from the sideline.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Chase is eligible for a contract extension.

He is scheduled to make only $1.055 million in base salary this season, and the Bengals have exercised the $21.816 million fifth-year option on his contract for next season.

Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons since the Bengals selected him fifth overall. Last year, Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.