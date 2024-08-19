 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Zac Taylor would not say whether Ja’Marr Chase’s absence last week was excused

  
Published August 19, 2024 03:31 PM

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is at Monday’s practice, appearing to resume his hold-in.

Chase had been holding in until last week when he didn’t attend practice.

Coach Zac Taylor would not say whether Chase’s absence was excused or unexcused, Ben Baby of ESPN reports. Taylor would not comment further either.

Chase did make the trip with the team to Chicago last week for a joint practice and a preseason game, though he continued to watch from the sideline.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Chase is eligible for a contract extension.

He is scheduled to make only $1.055 million in base salary this season, and the Bengals have exercised the $21.816 million fifth-year option on his contract for next season.

Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons since the Bengals selected him fifth overall. Last year, Chase caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns in 16 games.