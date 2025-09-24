 Skip navigation
Zach Charbonnet remains a full participant on Seahawks’ estimated report

  
Published September 23, 2025 08:00 PM

The Seahawks had no changes to their injury report on Tuesday.

They held a walk-through after not practicing on Monday, and the Seahawks list running back Zach Charbonnet as a full participant again.

Charbonnet missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury.

He has 57 yards on 27 attempts with one touchdown.

Offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (ankle) were the only players estimated as non-participants. That does not bode well for them to play Thursday night.

Tight end Elijah Arroyo (groin), safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle), safety Julian Love (hamstring) linebacker Boye Mafe (toe), center Jalen Sundell (ankle/elbow), defensive end Leonard Williams (elbow/shoulder) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) remained limited.