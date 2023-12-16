Zach Cunningham, Cam Jurgens ruled out for Monday Night Football

The Eagles ruled cornerback Darius Slay out early on Saturday and their final injury report before Monday night’s game against the Seahawks brought word that two other players will also miss the game.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham and guard Cam Jurgens have both been ruled out. Cunningham did not practice all week because of a knee injury and Jurgens has been sidelined by a pectoral issue.

As noted earlier, quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Saturday’s practice with an illness. Reports indicated that he remained on track to play on Monday and he has no designation on the injury report. Safety Reed Blankenship had been in the concussion protocol, but he is also set to play after avoiding an injury designation.

Slay had arthroscopic knee surgery and there’s hope that he will be able to return this season.