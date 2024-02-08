Zach Orr: We’ve built this defensive scheme for years, we’ll continue building off it

Zach Orr is in his first days as the Ravens defensive coordinator, but he’s already well versed in the team’s defense.

Orr joined the team as a linebacker in 2014, played three seasons and then spent six of the next seven seasons on the team’s defensive coaching staff, so he’s quite familiar with everything that Baltimore has done on that side of the ball. During his introductory press conference this week, Orr said his plan is to keep building off of what the team has done in the past.

“We definitely want to build on that. That’s a scheme that we helped build here for years,” Orr said, via the team’s website. “We’re always looking to get better. I think that’s why you’ve seen great defenses here in the past. That’s what we’ve got to continue.”

Anything to do with the scheme will likely have to wait until the Ravens fill out a coaching staff that has multiple vacancies. Defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson moved on to coordinator jobs with other teams and Orr vacated the inside linebackers post when he moved up to replace Mike Macdonald.