Zach Sieler agrees to three-year extension with Dolphins

The Dolphins have not been able to strike a deal with Christian Wilkins this offseason, but they have extended the contract of another defensive lineman.

Zach Sieler has agreed to a three-year extension with the team. Sieler’s agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus announced that the new pact is worth up to $38.65 million with $20 million in guaranteed money.

Sieler was a Ravens seventh-round pick in 2018 and he joined the Dolphins as a waiver claim in December 2019. He became a full-time starter last season and has 180 tackles, 10 sacks, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 53 games in Miami.

Sieler also had six tackles, two sacks, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Dolphins’ playoff loss to the Bills last season.

Wilkins has been a “hold in” at practices this summer by limiting himself to individual work while trying to work out an extension. If he can’t, he’ll be set to make $10.753 million this year with free agency or a franchise tag possible at the end of the season.