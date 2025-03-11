Zach Wilson could be the Tua Tagovailoa understudy the Dolphins have needed

When a team’s backup quarterback can do the things its starter does, it’s easier for the offense to operate when the starter is injured. The Dolphins have been deservedly criticized for not having a quarterback who can run Miami’s shell-game system of motions and shifts and quick passes and timing-based maneuvers behind the line of scrimmage.

Tua Tagovailoa makes those things look easy. Those who have played in his place barely even try.

Enter Zach Wilson. The latest in a line of failed former Jets quarterbacks, Wilson could be the backup the Dolphins have needed. He has the mobility to run the Miami offense. He seems to have the athleticism to do the things that Tua does so well.

It requires reps. It takes a conscious effort to learn the movements and the rhythm.

But that’s what they need. When Tua isn’t available, the team suffers. They need someone who can do what Tua does, when Tua can’t do it.

Ideally, Tua will suit up for all 17 regular-season games, like he did in 2023. But he’s only done played a full regular season once in five-year NFL career.

For a $6 million investment and a $4 million upside (with incentives tied to playing time, wins, and playoffs), the Dolphins might have in Wilson the guy they’ve needed as an insurance policy against Tua’s next injury.

It’s easy to doubt him. It was easy to doubt Geno Smith and Sam Darnold. But the Jets didn’t reach for Wilson at No. 2 overall. He was the consensus second pick behind Trevor Lawrence, only one year after Tua was drafted.

Will it work out better than Miami’s backup plan in recent years? Frankly, it can’t get much worse.