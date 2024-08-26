Zach Wilson: I really believe they’re putting Bo Nix in a good situation

It’s seemed likely for some time that first-round pick Bo Nix would win Denver’s quarterback competition.

Head coach Sean Payton announced that was, in fact, the case last week — though Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson may both still end up on the 53-man roster.

After Sunday’s preseason finale against the Cardinals, Wilson said he was excited for Nix.

“I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously,” Wilson said in his press conference. “I think he’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him for this opportunity. I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation. I think Sean has done a phenomenal job and the guys that we get to hang out with, starting with [QBs coach] Davis [Webb] and then [offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi], and [senior offensive assistant] Pete [Carmichael], and then ‘Johnny Mo’ [pass game coordinator John Morton], you know we have a great offensive staff.

“And then Bo just continued to keep getting better. So I’m excited to see what he can do, and I think he’s ready for it.”

Wilson, who was the Jets No. 2 overall pick in 2021, was traded to the Broncos back in April. He finished the preseason 28-of-44 for 397 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 21 yards with a TD.

While there’s a chance Wilson could be on the move again, he said he wasn’t thinking much about displaying his skillset for other teams.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily thinking like that,” Wilson said. “You know, every time you touch the field, no matter who is watching, you want to put your absolute best on the field, and that’s for every guy in the locker room, whether it’s for this team or other teams. You don’t want to go out there and not. Like how can you be a true competitor in this league if you’re not going out there and not trying to do that?

“I’m extremely proud of all of those guys, understanding it’s the last opportunity that we’ll have this entire group together, and everyone really putting their best out there.”